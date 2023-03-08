The University Heights planning commission voted March 2 to table an application for a site plan approval for a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant at 14100 Cedar Road, which is the site of the Waterstone Medical Building, due to it not meeting the city’s zoning code. The vote was 4-1. Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, and commission members Matt Casey, Ed Reichek and April Urban voted to table the plan. Councilman John Rach voted against.
Several community members in attendance spoke against the proposal, with concerns running many, including the company’s history in supporting and donating to anti-LGBTQIA+ causes, increased traffic and garbage, how it would affect home value, and if the restaurant would be the best use of the land or right for the community, as well as questioning why the city would consider tearing down another, in-use building for a new structure.
“Is this economically good for our city? Why are we doing this? I can’t imagine tearing down a building that big, where all of those people are employed, and putting in a drive-thru with a handful of kids making $12 an hour,” former University Heights councilman Philip Ertel said at the meeting during community comments. “How does that make sense?”
Another concern was whether or not Safe Build, the firm that serves the building commissioner duties for the city, had put together a property zoning review. Finding that they did not, Rach, who is also a licensed architect, presented his own 30-page review of the property.
Most of the review indicated that Chick-fil-A’s plan, which was presented by its representative PEA Group of Auburn Hills, Mich., did not properly meet the city’s zoning codes and requirements.
“This is a fast food auto-centric prototype that is found near highway interchanges,” Rach read from his report. “The proposed identity is the same you’d see in any other city. It does not create a unique place for the center of our community,” referencing the city’s code that states enterprises should provide a “pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use district that imparts a sense of identity and creates a unique place in the center of the community.”
Rach was also critical of the proposed plan’s parking, landscape and facade, as well as expressed concerns that he, as a member of council and chair of its economic development committee, had not been told of Chick-fil-A’s interest in the Waterstone property until a day before the public heard about it from in mayor.
After Rach’s report, Brennan asked if Chick-fil-A’s representatives would be amenable to tabling their request, modifying the plans and returning to the commission, with them accepting the proposal and indicating their continued interest in a location in University Heights.
The planning commission meets monthly. There is no clear timeline on if, or when, Chick-fil-A’s representatives will appear before the commission again.