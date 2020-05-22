The University Heights Memorial Day ceremony will be a virtual one on May 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual ceremony will be broadcast on the University Heights YouTube channel at 1 p.m. In addition, the ceremony will be shown on the city hall Facebook page.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is a U.S. Army Green Beret and Bronze Star recipient, will be the featured speaker. “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Gina Ventre of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus. Vice Mayor Michele Weiss will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and city council members will participate in the flag ceremony.