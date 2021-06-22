Congregants of the Aleksander Shul will lose their spiritual home at 4380 University Parkway on July 29 following 19 months of negotiations and legal battles with the city of University Heights.
The synagogue on the corner of Milton Road and University Parkway will shut down as of that date, Michael Dylan Brennan, told City Council June 21, and the building will be used only as a residence. Aleksander Kehilla, as it is also called, has been operating for at least 10 years according to posts on its Twitter account.
Brennan also said he would be “very happy” to attend the groundbreaking of a new Aleksander Shul.
“However, come, July 29, 2021, this temporary new home cannot be where it is now, nor can it be in another residential property zoned you want on a residential side street,” Brennan said. “Otherwise, on July 29, 2021, the city will see a preliminary and then permanent injunction to shut down operations at 4380 University Parkway as it did at 4464 Churchill Boulevard at the request of the residents of that street earlier this year.
“I am saying this publicly, and on the record, so that there is no question as to where the city stands on the enforcement of its laws, or on its position in this matter. Come July 29, 2021, 4380 University Parkway may be a residence and nothing more.”
Brian J. Green of Shapero & Green Attorneys at Law in Beachwood represents Aleksander Shul. He told the Cleveland Jewish News June 22 he had no comment and that no one from the synagogue would comment about the news.
In a six-minute speech, Brennan enumerated the steps the city took prior to getting to this point.
He said he first spoke with the rabbi 21 months ago and that the congregation first approached the planning commission 19 months ago.
“Since 2019, the city has attempted to work with the rabbi, the congregation and the stakeholders,” Brennan said. “The city has received numerous complaints about parking and traffic and unsafe conditions.”
On Feb. 14, Brennan said he drove past the house and counted 50 cars parked in the vicinity.
“This, after the agreement made a planning commission in February 2020 that no more than 15 people would be allowed inside at one time,” said Brennan, adding the city issued a cease and desist letter dated Feb. 19. “This was wholly disregarded.”
An April 9, a city inspection found “extensive” code violations, Brennan said, “which they consider to be fire and safety hazards. These include generally, and I quote, ‘many locations in which the electrical receptacles and lights were hanging out of their boxes. Loose live wires hanging into rooms, panel boxes without covers. Wires tapped out of the electrical panels brick veneer in danger of collapse because openings were cut into the brick veneer without proper support, and brick veneer that was pulling away from the exterior wall in danger of collapse.”
The city’s chief building official determined the house at 4380 University Parkway to be an unsafe structure and issued a notice to vacate on April 14, Brennan said.
“It was not fit or safe to be lived in, much less to be visited by congregates to congregate in,” he said. “Like the cease and desist, this was disregarded.”
On May 12, the owner of the property, University Realty USA LLC of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded no contest in Shaker Heights Municipal Housing Court to housing violations dating back to 2019, Brennan said. Sentencing in that case will take place June 23.
“And still, the concerns of the city over public safety and over the zoning code continued to be disregarded,” he said. “Complaints from neighbors continued, especially over parking, but also over safety concerns of the premises.”
On June 7, the city filed in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for temporary preliminary and permanent injunction as to the operations of a synagogue at 4380 University Parkway.
At a June 14 hearing, Brennan said, and the parties agreed that Aleksander Shul could meet on Shabbos only until a preliminary injunction hearing is held July 29, “provided they first brought the electrical up to code.
“I’m happy to report that the electrical passed inspection last week before Shabbos,” Brennan said. “I want to be very clear that while the city did stipulate on June 14, 2021, to allow limited operation to continue. This is merely to afford time to allow the congregation to make alternative arrangements.”
This is a developing story.