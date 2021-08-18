A 19-year-old University Heights man was killed outside a yeshiva Aug. 18 in Denver.
Shmuel Silverberg, the son of Dena and Mordechai Silverberg, was killed in the early morning outside of Yeshiva Toras Chaim at 1555 Stuart St., according to Yeshiva World News.
YWN reported a vehicle drove up, opened fire and immediately left the area.
Silverberg was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, YWN reported.
Police are investigating the incident to see if it was a targeted attack, but are also looking into two other shootings of people who are not Jewish around the same time, according to YWN.
“Shmuli and his family relocated to Cleveland in 2016,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, wrote in an Aug. 18 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“He joined the academy in eighth grade and transitioned beautifully. We remember him as an extraordinarily sweet and extremely respectful boy who had a strong desire to learn, to grow, to succeed and to accomplish. He truly endeared himself to staff and students and will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wonderful parents, grandparents and siblings during this most difficult time in their lives.”
