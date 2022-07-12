The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles awarded University Hospitals in Cleveland $20,000 on June 16 as part of $200,000 in grants to 16 recipients nationwide for archiving and preservation programs and research examining the impact of music on human development.
UH will use the funds to determine the feasibility and acceptability of a tailored music-assisted relaxation and imagery intervention, biological sample collection and mobile device patient-reported outcome collection in adults hospitalized for pancreatic surgery experiencing acute pain, according to a news release.