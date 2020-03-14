Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have partnered to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with a doctor’s order from UH or Cleveland Clinic.
The testing began at 11 a.m March 14 for Cleveland Clinic patients and on March 16 for UH patients. The testing site will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The on-site testing will be located in the garage of the jointly owned W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., in Cleveland.
“The entire health care community is coming together by responding with tremendous unity, everyone is looking at us to do what is right, and we will,” Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic said in a news release. “We are working together to optimize our preparations by standing together as a team to meet the demands of our patients, our families and our communities.”
Thomas F. Zenty III, CEO of University Hospitals, said in the release, “We are fortunate to live in an area where the health care institutions have a history of coming together for the greater good of the community. Most recently we showcased this cooperation with our collective response to the region’s opioid epidemic and now we are joining forces again to ensure our neighbors receive necessary and timely care to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Patients without a doctor’s order will be not be offered testing at this location. To obtain a medical screening to determine testing necessity, people with symptoms should start with a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their UH or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.
Upon arrival to the drive-through location, patients will stay in their car and present their doctor’s order. They will remain in their car as a sample is collected.
Samples collected from this location will be sent to UH and Cleveland Clinic laboratories. Performing testing on-site at local hospitals ensures faster results than sending the samples to the state or outside lab. Results are anticipated to be available within a day. Patients will be tested regardless of their ability to pay; no copays will be charged for the test.