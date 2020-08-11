Dr. Jessica Hannick didn’t set out to be a mohel.
It was when she was training to be a pediatric urologist that she first observed the head of urology at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children a brit milah ceremony prior to performing hypospadias repair that she decided it would make sense for her to become one as well.
“It was really pretty beautiful because we do in certain situations a more complex surgery for children who can’t have their brit milah on the eighth day because we actually need to use the tissue that’s usually removed for a circumcision,” she said.
Prior to performing the procedure on a Jewish child, she said, her mentor, Dr. Martin Koyle, who is also a mohel, invites the family and the rabbi into the operating room, says prayers and draws a drop of blood in deference to halachic requirements. The family is then escorted out to celebrate while the surgery is performed.
“I just thought that was such a beautiful thing to be able to offer our patients,” said Hannick, recalling the experience of observing this ritual. “Specifically, because that’s something very few people can offer.”
Hannick said only a pediatric surgeon can perform a hypospadias repair.
“But then how great it would be to have that pediatric surgeon be a mohel for patients who are Jewish who wanted to have their children get a brit milah,” she said.
Hannick said she has not yet been called upon to perform as a mohel since becoming certified partly, because she is still establishing herself professionally and in the Jewish community in Cleveland. She recently bought a house on the west side and is practicing at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. She is also an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Born in Evanston, Ill., Hannick was raised in Highland Park and attended North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe. She went to Tufts University in Medford, Mass., where she received her bachelor’s degree. Her major was architecture. She graduated from Chicago’s Rush University Medical School and did her six-year residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago in general urology. After she finished medical school with a specialty in urology, she decided to take the extra two years of study required for pediatric urology and is now board eligible.
In Toronto, she did her specialty training at the Hospital for Sick Children for three years. While there, she joined Shaarei-Beth El in Oakville, Ontario.
It was there that she worked with Koyle and became inspired to become a mohel. Hannick relocated to Cleveland a year ago at about the same time she completed her six-month online certification. Rabbi Stephen Wise, spiritual leader at Shaarei-Beth El, was her sponsor in training to be a mohel.
Hannick did her training with the National Organization of American Mohalim’s Brit Milah Program of Reform Judaism. The first hour of each training session included a rabbinical component. The second hour included the technical components.
Wise helped her with Hebrew readings, “because my Hebrew is very, very rusty,” she said, adding that he offered observations. “We were kind of both teaching each other from our mutual perspectives what the process of brit milah should look like.”
She said some in her class of about 10 were Reform and others were Conservative. About half the students were women.
While in Toronto, Hannick said Koyle welcomed her into his family for Jewish holidays.
“It was really beautiful because that way I felt I wasn’t so far away from home and missing pretty critical holidays,“ she said. “So I have yet another family that I’m part of which is really pretty beautiful.”
She said she has fielded questions from parents facing complex situations about circumcision.
And, in the meantime, she said, “I got my first possible request that I might actually consider.”