In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to protect caregivers, patients and community, University Hospitals is restricting visitation as of March 20.
Dr. Daniel Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer and president, UH Cleveland Medical Center, placed the following measures in effect as of 7 a.m. March 21, according to a news release:
• Inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 – no visitors will be allowed, no exceptions
• General medical floors – no visitors will be allowed in the hospital.
• UH Seidman cancer patients – no visitors will be allowed in the hospital
• Rainbow and maternity inpatients – limited to the same two adult visitors for the duration of their hospital stay. Only one visitor will be allowed to spend the night with the patient. These visitors will be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness and temperature greater than 99.6 degrees F upon entrance to the unit and will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.
• Surgical patients – one visitor will be allowed on the day of surgery only and screened.Surgical patient visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.
• Ambulatory health centers, physician offices and urgent care – only one visitor will be allowed for the appointment and screened. Patient visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.
• Visitor screening: Temperature screen must be less than 99.6 degrees F and must be flu symptom-free: no cough, no runny nose, no diarrhea, no shortness of breath, according to the release. Any visitor that screens positive will not be allowed to enter the facility.
Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for birth, pediatric and end-of-life care only. Approval will require chief medical officer or chief nursing officer, according to the release. Any visitor using the exception will be screened as follows: Temperature screen must be less than 99.6 degrees F and must be flu symptom-free: no cough, no runny nose, no diarrhea, no shortness of breath. Any visitor that screens positive will not be allowed to enter the facility.