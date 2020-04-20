University Hospitals acquired 25,000 copper-infused reusable masks from Cupron, Inc., a copper-based technology company that harnesses the unique properties of copper for health care, consumer, industrial, and military applications, according to an April 17 news release.
“UH is one of the first health systems in the country to be allotted shipment of this innovative product,” stated Dr. Daniel I Simon, UH chief clinical and scientific officer and president, UH Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland in the release. “This copper-infused fabric has been clinically validated to reduce the spread of hospital acquired infections such as C. Diff and MRSA. In utilizing the 25,000 Cupron masks for caregivers who are not treating COVID-19 positive patients, we can free up use of harder-to-obtain surgical masks and in some cases N95 masks.”
Cupron’s proprietary and patented copper technology is blended into the material’s fiber at a specific concentration, similar to inserting other additives, ensuring that their technology remains embedded for the life of the product. Even when repeatedly subjected to the industrial laundering process with high temperatures, high pH values, long cycles, and harsh chemicals, Cupron technology remains effective, rendering these reusable masks a viable solution for caregivers during this unprecedented time.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Cupron on this initiative,” said Dr. Willie Brien, UH chief medical and quality officer. “Through our use of these masks, we will help the company evaluate the clinical and economic effectiveness of deploying this technology in an environment not only taxed for material resources but in a go-forward health care environment where margins are thinning and supply chain efficiencies can help reduce costs while ensuring quality and safety remain intact. The copper technology contained in these masks kills certain germs and will aid in helping us keep our health care workers safe.”