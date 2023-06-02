Values-in-Action Foundation will hold its 28th annual Values-in-Action Awards event on June 7 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Six community leaders and organizations will be honored, including Dr. Dan Simon, president of academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer at University Hospitals, with the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics & Community.
Other honorees include Ohio Cat president Ken Taylor and Ohio Cat with the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award; Fr. Raymond P. Guiao, president of St. Ignatius High School, with the Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award; Synthomer Foundation president Theresa Carter and Synthomer Foundation with the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award; Swagelok Company with the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award; and the Detroit Youth Choir with the Rescuer of Humanity Award.
Simon is the kind of man that, through his actions, reverses the uncaring trend in the world by leading with his values, Stuart Muszynski, co-founder and CEO of Values-in-Action Foundation, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 30. Values-in-Action Foundation empowers students and adults to build communities of kindness, caring and respect through programs that teach, promote and provide skills and tools to enable individuals to make positive, values-based decisions every day, according to its website.
Simon’s award is named after longtime Values-in-Action advisory board chairman Gordon E. Heffern. As the chairman and CEO of Society Corporation, which is the predecessor to KeyBank, Heffern represented values, ethics and community responsibility within Northeast Ohio, Muszynski said.
Simon emulates those qualities, Amanda Guarnieri from the Values-in-Action Foundation wrote to the Cleveland Jewish News May 30.
“Doing the right thing, treating people right, providing care when care is needed, being selfless with his time and talents, showing empathy and kindness consistently, and going above and beyond when needed” describes Simon, Guarnieri said.
Muszynski said when the awards committee did leg-work to find out more about Simon, they were amazed at what they heard.
“We discovered he is so beloved by the community because he is always there when people call upon him,” Muszynski said. “When patients call upon him, when leaders of University Hospitals call upon him – he’s always willing to give of himself. He views his mission in life as giving to others, and that is exactly the kind of man we are seeking for the Heffern Award.”
As the Values-in-Action Foundation team got to know Simon, Muszynski said “it became clear that he lives his values, and in particular, he highlights the value of tikkun olam, or repairing the world.”
Simon’s role at University Hospitals gives him an opportunity to live by his core values, Muszynski added.
“Dan is not too busy for anyone and it’s an incredible uniqueness about his character,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve met anyone like Dan in many, many years and we are overjoyed. People, more and more, are believing people like that don’t exist in our world. If we believe that, we give in to not creating a better world. I wish that everyone in Cleveland could meet Dan Simon. It would change their whole perspective on humanity, he’s a pretty special person.”
Muszynski said when the foundation was reaching out to community leaders to ask about Simon, it was “almost like they were reading off the same playbook.”
“‘‘I love Dan Simon,’” he said he would hear. “You don’t hear the love word coming around in today’s business community, but that’s what we’re hearing about Dan.”
Muszynski described the connection between Simon’s core values and how those values inform his career in medicine.
“Dan talks so prolifically about his core values and how those values are intertwined with being a doctor,” he said. “A doctor’s role is to lift up others and heal others medically and community-wise. I suspect this is an adult life-long ethic Dan has. He has spoken openly about how his values have been shaped by Judaism and particularly by the value of keeping tikkun olam and Shabbat and the idea you can take a breather to become a balanced person.”
Muszynski said Simon’s leadership and impact through University Hospitals compelled 33,000 employees to participate in Kindland’s Summer of Kindness, performing up to 20 acts of kindness. The initiative was also incorporated into their human resources department’s policies, he added.
“To me that is a result of Dan’s influence and leadership, it just rubs off on other people,” Muszynski said.
The CJN honored Simon as a member of the 2022 class of Cleveland Jewish New18 Difference Makers. To read more about him, visit cjn.org/18dm.