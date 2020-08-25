University Hospitals in Cleveland will participate as a site for a global study of an investigational vaccine against coronavirus, according to an Aug. 24 news release.
UH’s study site is one of approximately 120 clinical investigational sites around the world that will collectively enroll up to 30,000 participants for the investigational vaccine, BNT162b2.
This vaccine is one of the most advanced candidates in the BNT162 program being evaluated in the United States and Germany, and it recently received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the release stated.
“This is encouraging news for Ohioans,” Dr. Daniel I. Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer and president at UH Cleveland Medical Center, stated in the release. “We were among the first in the nation to test Remdesivir, the promising drug in the treatment of COVID-19, which enabled our community to benefit from our participation in the clinical trial program. And now once again, we are bringing our community another potential defense mechanism in our fight against the coronavirus – a vaccine candidate. The trial has been approved by the FDA and our Institutional Review Board. We are expecting shipment of the experimental vaccine and initiation of the trial in the next week.”
The clinical trial will take place at UH Cleveland Medical Center with Dr. Robert Salata, chair of the department of medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, program director of the UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health, and professor of medicine, epidemiology and international health at Case Western Reserve University, serving as the principal investigator. Additionally, Dr. Elie Saade, UH director of infection control, and Dr. Scott Fulton and Dr. George Yendewa, assistant professors of medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, will serve as co-investigators.
“The need for an effective vaccine is critical in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Salata stated. “There is presently no cure for the highly contagious novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and our best plan of attack is to find a vaccine that can help protect people from getting it in the first place. The trials we are preparing to conduct are especially significant because if proven safe and effective, and the vaccine receives regulatory approval, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020.”
The trial’s primary endpoints will be prevention of COVID-19 in those who have not been infected by SARS-CoV-2 prior to immunization, and prevention of COVID-19 regardless of whether participants have previously been infected by SARS-CoV-2. Secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 in those groups, the release stated.
“The Phase 2/3 trial is designed as a 1:1 investigational vaccine candidate to placebo, randomized, observer-blinded study to obtain safety, immune response and efficacy data needed for regulatory review for this unique vaccine development approach, which uses mRNA packaged with coronavirus genes to generate the spike protein which is believed to generate protective antibodies,” the release stated.
The study aims to enroll non-pregnant adults from 18 to 85 years of age. Because of the disproportionate occurrence of COVID-19 among people of color, as well as increased severity of the disease and a higher death rate, UH plans to ensure solid representation of this population group is included in its study, the release stated.
Those interested in participating in the study at UH can call 612-524-9091 to learn more.
“The goal, as always, is to ensure access to the most novel treatments for our UH patients and the communities we serve,” Simon concluded in the release.