Citing a sharp decline in revenues and increased costs, University Hospitals will reduce hours and pay by 20% for 4,100 caregivers not directly involved in patient care for an initial period of 10 weeks.
An April 22 news release cited the suspension of non-essential surgeries and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the high costs associated with preparedness for a surge of patients.
“Executives, directors, nonclinical managers, department chairs and division chiefs will have their pay reduced while continuing to work their regular schedules,” the news release stated. “Caregivers affected are salaried and hourly nonclinical staff throughout the health system. Exempt, salaried caregivers will take one week off every fifth week. Non-exempt, hourly caregivers will work 20% fewer hours per week.
“Impacted caregivers who are currently full time and moving to reduced hours and pay will maintain eligibility for full-time benefits,” the release stated. “Caregivers may use accumulated paid time off and sick leave banks to continue pay for days not worked.”
“In addition for all caregivers, UH matching contributions to 403(b) and 401(k) plans are suspended temporarily beginning the first pay in May, and planned merit pay adjustments are delayed until the end of the calendar year,” the release stated.
“Our most valuable resource is our people. Our approach is to do what we can to assure that UH caregivers do not go without a paycheck and that we preserve the talents and character that define our organization,” UH CEO Thomas F. Zenty III, said in the release. “We take these actions reluctantly and with deep appreciation for everything our caregivers continue to do to support the health and well-being of our communities.”
The decision followed a detailed assessment of financial models, capital expenditures and other costs, according to the release. UH is making applications for resources available through FEMA and the CARES Act, but any recoveries from these programs alone will not nearly make up for financial losses, Zenty stated in the release.
In Ohio, it is estimated that hospitals are seeing financial losses of $42 million per day and spending $5 million per day on increased costs of supplies, the release stated.
“University Hospitals, like so many other organizations, has continued to provide world-class care for all patients and caregivers while managing the dramatic impacts of the pandemic. These actions assure the continued financial strength of our health system, our ability to respond to this crisis and to continue care for all of our patients needs now and in future,” Zenty said in the release. “We remain positive that this will occur sooner rather than later, and we will be positioned to serve our community.”