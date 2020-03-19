While COVID-19 testing efforts are ramping up and getting more convenient in Greater Cleveland, testing will not be done universally, cautioned Dr. Daniel Simon.
“We test people who the CDC tells us to test, and it changes all the time,” Simon said in a March 18 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News.
“The test needs to be applied appropriately,” he said, citing a shortage of testing agents.
In addition, Simon wrote a message about updates to the University Hospitals’ drive-through testing.
University Hospitals is now exclusively testing patients at UH Landerbrook Health Center at 5850 Landerbrook Drive in Mayfield Heights. Patients should enter off Cedar Road onto Landerbrook Drive between Cedar and Brainard roads.
Cleveland Clinic is testing its patients at the W.O. Walker Center, 10524 Euclid Ave., in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
University Hospitals will test “clinically appropriate patients of any age who have coordinated their care through a UH physician,” he wrote. “Patients are given a 30-minute time slot to arrive with a physician order for their testing to alleviate delays.”
Testing for the public is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with testing for University Hospitals employees in the morning from 7 to 10:30 a.m.
“University Hospitals can accommodate about 50 patients per hour, and we anticipate testing up to 500 patients per day,” he wrote. “UH policy regarding testing has not changed. A physician’s recommendation coupled with system protocol will determine whether the patient meets the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. Physicians must call the UH COVID-19 Hotline to generate the order: 216-767-8228. The patient will be assigned a time-slot to arrive for testing.”