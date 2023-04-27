University Hospitals adjusted its visitation and masking policies at its hospitals, effective April 24.
According to an April 21 news release, there will no longer be limits on the number of visitors to hospitals during visiting hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours are flexible based on patient care needs and compassionate expectations.
If a patient requests a visitor to stay overnight, the request is coordinated with clinical staff. Visitation may be restricted to specific areas of the hospital as necessary or clinically appropriate.
Visitors are also asked to not visit when they are sick and to self-screen before visiting a UH hospital, the release said.
Masks will also be required only in patient-care areas. These areas include patient rooms, during direct patient interactions with care providers in patient care areas and in waiting rooms reserved for patients, such as outpatient waiting rooms. Masks will no longer be required in common areas of the buildings not used for patient care, including cafeterias, elevators or parking structures.
The release said University Hospitals will continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community transmission and community levels in its service areas and will continue to update its masking policies.
“We remain committed to the safety of our most vulnerable patients,” the release said.