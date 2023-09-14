University Hospitals Urgent Care in Twinsburg relocated as of Sept. 13.
The urgent care, which was previously at 8819 Commons Blvd., is now at 2700 East Aurora Road, Suite F, which is adjacent to a popular shopping center at the crossroads of two highly traveled roads, a news release stated.
The move was planned to increase convenient access to high-quality health care services for Twinsburg and surrounding areas and is part of a larger plan to deliver health care closer to where patients live, shop and work, the release stated.
“Our UH Urgent Care delivery model aims to provide the most convenient and valuable care for our patients,” UH Chief Operating Officer Paul Hinchey said in the release. “Having easy access to urgent care locations provide a more affordable option than emergency departments for patients who don’t have a primary care physician but need immediate, non-life-threating medical attention. By offering more urgent care locations, we can relieve the burden on emergency departments and reduce wait times so our emergency medicine teams can focus on critical cases.”
The facility will be equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by experienced health care professionals.
“Our primary goal is to reimagine urgent care for Northeast Ohio by removing obstacles and easing access to care while delivering exceptional patient experiences,” UH Urgent Care President Lee Resnick said in the release. “The expansion of UH Urgent Care in Northeast Ohio is a significant step towards fulfilling this commitment. By increasing access to urgent care services, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout the region, providing them with the prompt and effective care they deserve in retail locations where they live, shop and work.
UH Urgent Care is being operated in a joint venture with WellStreet Urgent Care and there will be hundreds more health care jobs to Northeast Ohio to support the expansion, the release stated.
“The expansion of UH Urgent Care locations will contribute to this mission, ensuring residents have easy access to high-quality care when and where they need it,” the release stated.