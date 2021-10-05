University School recently launched the Jarvis Scholarship program, which are fully funded, four-year scholarships to 10 rising ninth-graders regardless of family income, beginning in fall 2022. The Jarvis Scholarship is a merit-based award given to boys who excel academically.
“University School is a place where boys are encouraged to find themselves while they explore, create, research, practice and compete,” Head of School Patrick T. Gallagher said in a news release. “We’re looking for help in finding the most promising candidates in Greater Cleveland. This includes young men of all ambitions – scholars, artists, musicians, athletes, and entrepreneurs.”
Candidates will progress through three rounds of the application process, complete two test assessments, write several essays, interview with a member of the selection committee and attend a special event for finalists.
The program is funded by the Bill and Susan Oberndorf Foundation, which committed $25 million to endow student scholarships at the school. This gift is part of a $50 million goal to increase scholarships at University School to attract and support outstanding students from throughout the region. The donation represents the largest gift in the school’s history. Bill Oberndorf is a member of the University School class of 1971.
“We could not be more grateful for the support of Bill and Susan Oberndorf, who have advocated and advanced educational opportunities for children around the country,” Gallagher said. “This transformational gift will help us to provide an extraordinary education to Greater Cleveland’s most talented, motivated, and accomplished boys.”
The Jarvis Scholarship was named after University School teacher the Rev. Tony Jarvis, who taught English, history and philosophy at the school from 1967 to 1974 when he went on to lead The Roxbury Latin School in Boston for 30 years until his retirement. Jarvis’ guiding philosophy is memorialized in University School’s mission in that “every boy is known and loved,” according to the release.
The application process is open for boys who will enter the ninth grade in fall 2022. Families can register to learn more about the scholarship at us.edu/jarvis.