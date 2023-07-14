The owner of University Square in University Heights has filed for bankruptcy.
University Square Real Estate Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The Chapter 11 petition states that University Square Real Estate Holdings has assets of just over $1 million to $10 million, offset with liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million.
Judge Jessica Price set an initial hearing for July 17.
By filing for bankruptcy, there are hopes it will spur a sale of University Square and get around an agreement that prevents a partial residential makeover of the property. Retailers own their stores at University Square and have an interest in the parking garage at its center. The two remaining retailers, Target and Macy, can approve or reject a residential conversion and other changes due to a construction, operating and reciprocal easement agreement.
“Often people hear bankruptcy and immediately have a negative association with the term,” University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News in an emailed statement. “This bankruptcy filing may serve to break the logjam in negotiations over the future of University Square and make something happen relatively quickly, at last.”
Developers Brad Kowit and Gregg Levy, through KL Holdings LLC, have been working to purchase and redevelop the land at least since 2019. In 2020, the city council unanimously approved a development plan to repurpose the central portion of the complex into 203 market-rate apartments with retail space on the first floor.
But, KL Holdings LLC hadn’t been able to secure agreements between representatives for the bondholders, the city, and Target and Macy’s fast enough to avoid the filing. In February, the developers, the city of University Heights, Target and Macy’s reached a memorandum of understanding, laying out how each party intended to move forward in addressing the property.
These unsuccessful negotiations and “mounting financial losses” is what prompted University Square Real Estate Holdings to file bankruptcy, according to a release from Lapis Advisers, an investment firm that serves as the majority bondholder on the property.
University Square Real Estate Holdings has worked with holders of the $33.8 million of defaulted bonds, the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office, the Cleveland Cuyahoga County Port Authority, and the City of University Heights to provide a clean slate operationally and financially that would enable redevelopment, according to a news release.
“We understand through the bankruptcy process (that the real estate holding company) intends to seek approval for elimination of the deed restrictions and inject new life into this long beleaguered but incredibly important development,” Kjerstin Hatch, the Denver-based firm’s managing principal, said in a statement shared with the CJN. “Given the state of the project and the financial realities of the development, we recognize they were left with no other choice.”
Irina Palchuk, a UMB Bank senior vice president, wrote in the 16-page declaration in support of the decision that the holding company has received written complaints from “past and current” tenants regarding the parking garage and condition of University Square and that revenue streams for the property continue to decrease, including that of Target and Macy’s. Palchuk also said the city itself has contacted University Square Real Estate Holdings on “numerous occasions” about its concerns regarding the condition and safety of University Square through official and unofficial notices.”
The last remaining tenant of the main shopping center, Applebee’s, closed last month after its lease expired.
In a statement shared with the CJN, Kowit and Levy shared that they still want to bring their approved plans to fruition.
“We want to bring this center back to life in a way that will benefit the entire community,” Kowit and Levy said in their statement. “We have partnered with the City of University Heights and other interested parties to make this redevelopment happen but were unable to secure all the necessary consents and commitments before USREH filed for bankruptcy. Nonetheless, we remain hopeful and committed that there is a path to make this plan happen and bring University Square back to life.”
Brennan said he is viewing the bankruptcy filing with “cautious optimism.”
“Overall, the latest development of this bankruptcy filing stands to be a positive and may be viewed with cautious optimism,” he said. “The bankruptcy court may exercise its powers in a way that the city explored a year ago (in April 2022) when we declared the shopping center and garage blighted and considered an eminent domain/condemnation proceeding.”
University Square, which opened in 2003 with anchors Kaufmann’s (now Macy’s), Target, T.J. Maxx and Tops Friendly Markets, is at Cedar and Warrensville Center roads.
This is a developing story.