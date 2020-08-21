The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus and city officials discussed Solon Connects, including the background behind the project, the four steps necessary for its creation, the importance of community input and its overall future, at a virtual town hall meeting Aug. 20.
Solon Connects intends to create multi-modal networks between frequented destinations, allowing for those traveling by bike, foot or without a car to get around the city easier, quicker and safer, said Mike Mears, Cuyahoga County Planning Commission senior planner.
Mears, Kraus, Solon economic development director Angee Shaker, Solon planning and community development director Rob Franklin and Solon city engineer John Busch answered community members’ questions following Mears’ presentation about the project.
“Solon Connects is trying to build safer and stronger pedestrian and bicycle connections between all of the great amenities that Solon has, whether that’s civic spaces, commercial spaces or open-space assets,” Mears said. “The idea is to create a safe and beneficial active transportation network. It’s for everybody who lives in Solon, regardless of age or ability, but then it’s also for all the people that come to work in Solon, whether they’re taking a bus or riding a bike. The network provides options for everyone.”
Solon applied for and received a grant for the project in 2019 from the county’s Community Planning Grant Program. By winning the grant, Solon also gained the professional planning services of the county’s planning commission. The planning commission has completed 14 projects in the county, including the Cuyahoga Greenways plan and Urban Tree Canopy study.
Solon Connects’ creation involves four steps – discovery and analysis, vision, recommendations and implementation, Mears said.
It is currently in the vision stage, meaning those involved — the planning commission and a project team consisting of Kraus and Solon public officials and city staff — are gathering community input through focus groups, online surveys, an online interactive mapping tool, the town hall meeting and other methods for how they want to see the city connected.
After that vision develops, the commission and project team can create recommendations to invent what the public desires, Mears said. The implementation will be written up into a final document with funding and grant opportunities included so Solon can take the next steps.
“Solon Connects really is about safety, improving health and wellness for the entire community, business development, and mobility and transportation,” Kraus said. “But really, in the end, Solon Connects is about our quality of life.”
For the completed discovery and analysis phase, the commission looked at both the residents’ desires and the land itself. After comparing factors, including Solon’s size, population distribution, speed limits, block lengths, network density, street patterns, accessibility and Walk Score, Mears pinpointed specific areas of concern regarding Solon’s connectivity struggles.
“Solon scores an 11 (out of 100) on its Walk Score, which measures how many destinations you can access on foot,” Mears said. “Walk Score considers Solon as being car dependent – that all errands pretty much require a car. With Solon being so big and so spread out over 20 square miles, that’s not really too shocking. ... Our goal here with the plan is to identify things like this, and then, what are some of the solutions that we can commit to change people’s perceptions to get them to choose to walk or bike in more situations than maybe they currently are?”
Mears said Solon has the potential to increase its connectivity through a local trail that could replace vacated railways and powerline corridors, or other options using Solon’s pre-existing features.
He urged Solon residents to visit the county’s planning website about Solon Connects and to take a survey on it. Residents also have the opportunity to identify places in Solon they’d like to be more accessible with the citizen comments map, located on the county planning website.