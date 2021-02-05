Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor adventure park operator based in Dallas, will be coming to Crocker Park in Westlake this year.
A part of Crocker Park’s phase three development, Urban Air’s newest location will be underneath the American Greetings headquarters at 183 American Blvd., according to a Jan. 29 news release. The indoor park will occupy more than 47,000 square feet and will feature wall-to-wall trampolines, obstacle courses, tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and a two-story go-kart track.
Urban Air has signed a lease and started planning for the Westlake property. The company estimates a December 2021 opening.
“Urban Air is the family friendly experience we have been looking for to add to Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “We strive to be a center that gives every single person an enjoyable experience, and Urban Air’s unique concept and array of activities helps to do just that, and allows for family friendly, quality time. Guests can enjoy more than just shopping and dining, but an added element of adventure, all at one place – your one-stop-shop for family entertainment! All ages can benefit from a little jumping and play time!”
The Westlake location will be Urban Air’s seventh in Ohio, joining adventure parks in Akron, Cincinnati, Dublin, Hamilton, Toledo and Reynoldsburg. Urban Air has 172 locations or coming locations across the nation, according to its website.
“We are thrilled to bring the Urban Air experience to Westlake and partner with such a great shopping center like Crocker Park,” Ted Grambo, owner and operator of the Urban Air Adventure Park at Crocker Park, said in the release. “Based on our experience in Akron and the number of customers here in Northeast Ohio that love the unique and thrilling mix of attractions Urban Air has to offer, we are excited to expand to the west side of Cleveland.”
Urban Air in Westlake will have 60 employees and will accept applications soon.
For construction updates and photos, visit crockerpark.com.