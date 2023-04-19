orthobrain, the Richfield-based maker of SimplyClear, an aligner for dental practices, hired Richard Uria as president and head of business development.
Uria will be instrumental in go-to-market strategies, global business development and growing orthobrain’s sales and marketing teams, according to a news release.
“orthobrain’s innovative and groundbreaking total solution platform is changing the orthodontic industry, and I am honored and energized to be a part of this profound transformation,” Uria said in a news release. “I believe in this business, and how it will change the lives of dentists, the patient experience and global access to orthodontics.”
Uria has more than 25 years of business experience and capital raising, the release said. Most recently, he served as the director of sales for Northwest Hardwoods, the largest producer of American hardwoods.
“Adding Richard’s extensive knowledge to the orthobrain team shows that we are attracting game-changing talent,” orthobrain CEO Dan German, said in the release. “We have seen rapid growth in just the past few months, and this is something that he is well-equipped to manage. Richard will be instrumental to our success and I look forward to the impactful work we’ll do together.”
Uria is an integral member of the Wexner Heritage Leadership Program, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ohio chapter, Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership.
He resides in Beachwood with his wife, Beverley. They have three sons.