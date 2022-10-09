The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $173,680 grant to Ursuline College to host a NEH Summer Institute for higher education faculty.
This seminar, “Reading, Writing, and Teaching the Rust Belt: Co-creating Regional Humanities Ecosystems,” will be held in June 2023 and will bring 25 national scholars to Cleveland and the Ursuline campus in Pepper Pike to discover the best teaching practices for sharing the story of the Rust Belt, according to a news release.
“To teach the rise, fall and revival of the Rust Belt, you need to experience it,” states grant author Katharine Trostel, Ursuline assistant professor and English department chair, said in the release. “This prestigious NEH grant enables Cleveland to serve as the ultimate learning lab.”
Seminar participants will be immersed in Cleveland’s history and culture through special field trips to Cleveland neighborhoods, iconic places like the West Side Market and new learning spaces such as EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute. They will also participate in discussions generated by a reading list featuring works from the locally-rooted Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards and from Belt, a Cleveland-based publisher of regional literature.
This reading list is the product of a previous NEH grant awarded to Ursuline, “Cleveland Divided: Rust Belt Revival Curriculum,” which allowed Trostel and other Ursuline faculty to develop an undergraduate certificate program called “The Rust Belt Pathway.” The certificate program’s curriculum serves as a foundation for the NEH summer institute and examines poverty, discrimination, neglect and population decline in the Rust Belt, as well as social solutions, all while re-imagining the humanities through readings, discussions, digital skills, multimedia presentations, mapping and field trips, the release stated.
In addition to NEH, the college’s Rust Belt Pathway is being supported in part by a Cleveland Foundation-funded Anisfield-Wolf Fellowship for the Public Humanities. The hope is to empower Ursuline students, most of whom are from Northeast Ohio and stay in the area after graduation, to participate in the Rust Belt’s revival as community-based problem-solvers and critical thinkers, according to the release.
“For too long, the Rust Belt narrative has been one of emptiness, decay, decline and vacancy,” Troste said. “Our stories are often neglected in the national sphere or controlled by cultural outsiders.
“As a prototypical Rust Belt city, Cleveland and its inner-ring suburbs include an array of distinct neighborhoods that are historically divided by ethnicity, race and socioeconomic status, but our story is far from finished. The more our students and students across the nation understand that story, the better they will be at writing its next chapter.”