Ursuline College in Pepper Pike was recently awarded a $2.2 million federal grant to help improve diversity in the nursing workforce. The grant comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Funding from the grant will go towards improving wrap-around support services for undergraduate nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds with a focus on Black students and other underrepresented minorities. This includes launching the the Success, Transformation, Achieve, Resilience program.