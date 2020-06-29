Ursuline College plans to resume face-to-face instruction this fall under a hybrid mode of delivery. Classes will begin Aug. 24.
“We will be using a flexible, blended learning model that combines real-time, in-person instruction with robust online content,” said Kathy LaFontana, vice president for academic affair, in a news release.
According to the release, the model is being implemented to better execute social distancing practices for students and faculty. Larger classes will be broken up into alternating groups to reduce the number of people in one space and protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.
Ursuline is also eliminating its planned mid-semester break and finishing the last two weeks of the semester online after Thanksgiving to prevent those who travel for the holiday from potentially bringing the virus back to campus.
“Our goal is to ensure interaction and continuity of learning while keeping students, faculty and staff healthy by following CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines for practices that limit the spread of disease,” said Ursuline College President Sister Christine De Vinne in the release. “Our protocols will encourage safe interpersonal collaboration among students and their instructors, advisors, coaches, and peers.”
University employees began returning to work June 8 and are implementing new safety precautions across campus in preparation for the upcoming semester.