At an Aug. 25 Pepper Pike city council meeting, the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland announced it plans to file an appeal regarding the conditions placed on its proposed development of 25 single-family housing units in 10 buildings on 3 acres of their property at 2600 Lander Road.
The development would be operated by Medina Creative Housing, a nonprofit organization that provides disabled residents with independent, supportive housing. The development is planned on a U-2 district, which allows institutional development. The extension for nonconforming use was approved, but with stipulations suggested by city planner George Smerigan at an Aug. 2 planning and zoning meeting.
The stipulations include: limiting the housing to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who could live in a single-family, attached configuration; that the ground coverage of the buildings, parking and improvements associated should not exceed a maximum of 4.62 acres so it doesn’t exceed the original nonconforming-use ground coverage; that there be a 250-foot setback from Fairmount Boulevard and a minimum 300-foot setback from Windy Hill Drive; that no parcel splits can be made to allow more than 3.57 dwelling units per acre; to allow the Ursuline Sisters to build other U-2 conforming buildings within the development as long as they don’t increase the size of the development; and that the entire property complies with the city’s 30% open space requirement.
In a statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 30, Sister Ritamary Welsh, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, confirmed the sisters’ filing, requesting city council review the planning and zoning commission’s decision on the use variance.
“We are concerned about conditions placed on the variance approval that would make it very difficult to complete this project as envisioned, and also would significantly limit our options for the future,” Welsh said in the statement. “Given the community’s support for the project, and the need for this type of housing in Pepper Pike, the sisters are appealing to city council in the hope that these concerns can be addressed.
“The sisters are committed to working with the city to make sure its property is used in alignment with its mission and the needs of the community.”
Welsh said the sisters “look forward” to working with members of the council and the city to “best determine the best way to move forward with this important project.”
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain told the CJN Aug. 30 the next step is the sisters’ attorney John Slagter has until Sept. 20 to file a brief. The council will hold a hearing Oct. 20.
“He can appeal issues of law, but the record is concluded,” Bain said. “We will see what he has to say.”