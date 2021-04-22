In an almost five-hour Zoom meeting April 19, the Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission heard more support and concerns from residents as the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland and Medina Creative Housing continued their push for a zoning variance for a proposed project on 3 acres of the sisters’ property at 2600 Lander Road.
In collaboration with Medina Creative Housing, a nonprofit in Medina that provides developmentally disabled residents with independent, supportive housing, Creative Living for Life, a development consisting of 25 single-family homes, is planned on a U-2 district, which only allows institutional development. The zoning variance would allow for residential development.
Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain opened the meeting noting he has heard from residents in support of the variance, adding the opposition he’s heard from has not been against the project itself.
“I can fairly characterize them as not only supportive, but enthusiastic about the concept of a facility such as this being made available within the city of Pepper Pike,” he said to the more than 130 people in attendance. “I haven’t heard anyone significantly opposed conceptually to this idea whatsoever. And that is in alignment with Pepper Pike’s history, always being a welcoming place.”
Dianne Depasquale-Hagerty, Medina Creative Housing CEO, described the changes made to the site plan since the last meeting on March 1 to address some of the issues with the design, including eliminating access to Fairmount Boulevard and changing the orientation of the buildings to face the center of the Ursuline Sisters’ campus. The number of buildings was also reduced from 11 to 10.
Depasquale-Hagerty also assured community members that MCH would have the financial means to complete the development and that it would not end up as an abandoned project. A legacy fund will also be managed by Cleveland Foundation.
Robert Brown, a retired Cleveland city planner, was brought on by MCH’s lawyer, Jen Wintner, to review the city’s zoning code and plans for Creative Living for Life, and determined that the project could serve as a buffer between established homes in the neighborhood, and the Ursuline Sisters’ and Ursuline College campuses.
John Slagter, attorney for the Ursuline Sisters, said the sisters want Creative Living for Life in the spot they’re proposing because of its proximity to Merici Crossings.
“From our perspective, this is a good spot,” he said. “But does that mean we aren’t willing to adjust? No. But, that should also be left to the professionals. ... We believe this serves public safety, health and welfare if the variance is accepted.”
Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland President Sister Ritamary Welsh said, “In short our sisters want to support these residents, not only to become their neighbors but also friends and companions.”
Residents expressed similar concerns for the zoning variance as they did at the March meeting, namely about the potential for increased flooding that residents have dealt with since the completion of Merici Crossings in June 2019, as well as the placement of the development due to natural wetlands and potential tree removal.
176-unit senior project off
One of the other issues residents took with the variance request stemmed from previous plans to develop a 176-unit senior living community. Tom Chema, who has been working with the Ursuline Sisters and Medina Creative Housing as a site analysis consultant, said that particular project is no longer being explored.
Originally engaged with Fairmount Properties, Chema said, “The effort to move forward with that has not gone forward. We at this moment have no specific plan for that project ... and we do not have a developer for the follow-up phase. While we do have an intent to redevelop it in some way, the specifics are not known at this time.”
After hearing testimonies from residents who do support the project, including families who have committed to moving their children, Bain said the next steps lie in Pepper Pike city planner George Smerigan’s hands.
“(He) will undertake the task of reviewing what has been presented and create a report for the commission’s consideration, and when that has happened (the applicants) will certainly have an opportunity to inquire about his conclusions and report,” Bain said. “Ultimately, that will result in a commission determination regarding the application of an extension of the nonconforming use. We will go on from there.”