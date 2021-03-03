For more than 4½ hours March 1, the Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission heard concerns and endorsements from residents regarding a zoning variance for a permitted use of U-2 districts in the city in response to a proposed project by the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland at 2600 Lander Road.
In collaboration with Medina Creative Housing, a nonprofit in Medina that provides high-functioning disabled residents with independent, supportive housing to fit their needs, the Ursuline Sisters have leased 3 acres fronting Fairmount Boulevard to MCH to build 25 single-family homes. This project has no connection to Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.
Both the Ursuline Sisters and MCH sought approval from the planning commission at the Zoom meeting, but were met with concerns from some of the more than 100 residents in attendance. Both Sister Ritamary Welsh, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, and Dianne Depasquale-Hagerty, CEO of Medina Creative Housing, presented their support for the project. But according to Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain, the fact-gathering process is still ongoing and will lead to additional meetings.
“In the end, the commission needs to focus on the actual application,” Bain told the Cleveland Jewish News March 2. “The property is not zoned for residential and never has been. The zoning code change that has been made did nothing to change that fact. The existence of the motherhouse,” which is the Ursuline Sisters’ residential building called Merici Crossings, “is a pre-existing nonconforming use. What their application asks for is to extend that nonconforming use to embrace this project. They’ve got a multi-use residential facility that they want to extend to embrace single-family homes.”
During the meeting, Bain said each side was offered every opportunity to present evidence in support of the application, allowing for future meetings to focus on working out issues raised by residents, which mostly focused on a use variance, which is different from a typical area variance. Other concerns ran the gamut from project density, wetland conservation, light pollution and objections to the proposed site. Some requested putting it to a vote as a zoning issue instead of a variance request.
The commission also heard community support, including comments from Pepper Pike residents Michael Goldberg and Shari Loveman Goldberg, speaking on behalf of their son, Noah. The couple, who are members of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, has already dedicated money to ensure their son will have a place in the proposed community should it be approved.
“I love my son and I want him to live in Pepper Pike,” Loveman Goldberg said at the meeting. “We are already your neighbors. My son can’t speak, so I am speaking for him. I know he wants to be included and wants to be with compassionate people.
“I don’t want to move out of my community, so I am imploring you to think of this not just as variance, or about the trees, or other narratives. Look at the facts, and don’t just listen to me. Try to have an open heart knowing that we want to stay in our community.”
Welsh, in a March 2 interview with the CJN, said she hopes the community understands that the Ursuline Sisters and MCH are willing to collaborate.
“We did hear what the neighbors had to say and what people are concerned about,” she said. “We’re committed to being good residents and neighbors, and will listen and take everything into consideration as we move forward with the project.”
Publisher’s note: Shari Loveman Goldberg is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.