Two Ursuline College staff members, with the help of an adjunct professor, developed an undergraduate academic research course for the college’s English department, which is now being recognized with a national information literacy prize.
Kate Trostel, assistant professor of English, and Mara Shatat, reference and instruction librarian, together created EN-124 – a semester-long research course that integrates five library sessions. English adjunct professor Rhonda Filipan also helped develop the course, which has shown to improve students’ skills and confidence using the university’s library and its systems to write research-based assignments, according to a news release from the Pepper Pike college. The course has been available for two semesters, with student survey results showing increased confidence in research skills, the release said.
As a result, Trostel and Shatat are being recognized with the first annual Modern Language Association-EBSCO Collaboration for Information Literacy Prize. Announced Dec. 14, the prize will be presented Jan. 8, 2022, at the association’s annual convention in Washington, D.C. A professor and library from the University of Colorado will also be honored at the convention.
According to the selection committee, the Ursuline College course “demonstrates a thoughtful and rigorous commitment to information literacy at the first-year college level,” saying the committee was “impressed” by the team’s ability to include librarian Shatat as an active, collaborative instructor throughout the course, the release said.
Trostel, 34, of Cleveland Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News that they feel “a big sense of accomplishment” being honored for their work in developing and facilitating EN-124 at Ursuline College. She attends services at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where her daughter attends preschool and religious school.
“It’s a huge area that needed tackling at Ursuline College,” she said. “We did it for the students, recognizing they came to college with little understanding about research and what it means, or even how to ask a question.”
Shatat, 40, of Pepper Pike, told the CJN that it’s a problem many academic librarians see year after year with incoming freshmen.
“Getting people in the door and orientated in a way that is efficient and helpful is always a challenge,” she said. “We also have faculty who are really on board with this whole process, too. Katie set up this dream platform to allow us to do that.”
Being honored by MLA-EBSCO is a big deal, the pair said. Trostel added that the small size of Ursuline College makes it an even bigger accomplishment.
“We’re such a small college – I’m a department of one, and Mara is one of five librarians, so this is big,” she said. “We’re proud to be able to represent our students. But, I think our students are also representative of many college students across the country who are coming to school as first-generation students and maybe not as prepared to start right away in writing a research paper independently.”
Although Ursuline is a liberal arts college, Shatat said many students pursue the school’s research-intensive nursing program. Honing in those research and English skills makes a big difference for those students, she explained.
“Getting freshmen in the door and giving them a firm foothold on what’s expected of them when they move into that nursing program gives them a bit of a boost, shows them where to go and what they need to do,” she said. “This is meant to give them a primer. It is foundational.”
Shatat said her favorite part is seeing the change in students – when it all clicks for them and they gain the confidence to do research.
“What we see is that most students go in with very low confidence, having no idea about what they’re looking for,” she said. “When they leave, their confidence skyrockets. They report they’re more willing to come to the library. They’re more willing to start their research with the library and are willing to talk to a librarian. That alone is a huge step forward.”
Before the course, Trostel said she felt her students thought they were alone in the research process.
“Since we’ve scaffolded it, they feel like the library is helping them and is their liaison,” she said. “The mindset of incompetence and the feeling of being completely overwhelmed has disappeared.”
Going forward, the pair hope more departments at Ursuline and schools across the country implement the course work.
“I think it shows other faculty members what the library has to offer,” she said. “All of our resources are online for the public now. Maybe other colleges can take that and run with it. I think they’ll see a better result – students who can think critically and confidently do their research.”