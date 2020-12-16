Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, is resigning effective Jan. 8, 2021, to go into private practice.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan will be sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney upon the effective date of Herdman’s resignation.
“To serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio for these past three years has been a singular honor,” Herdman said in a Dec. 16 statement. “There are not many jobs where you can work every day to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of your neighbors and friends. Northern Ohio is where I grew up, it is where my wife and I chose to raise a family, and it is where I have always wanted to spend my entire career. To have been offered an opportunity to contribute, even in a small way, to the future of our community is the privilege of a lifetime.”
In his current post, Herdman has become a vocal advocate for the need to address the surge in white supremacy-related violence and threats to the public. In January 2019, he brought more than 250 people together at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood for a multi-denominational conversation about supporting all faiths and securing places of worship, in conjunction with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Anti-Defamation League and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Herdman’s office prosecuted Damon M. Joseph for planning an attack on two Toledo-area synagogues in 2018, in the first indictment across the country alleging both national security violations and hate crimes offenses. In addition, Herdman oversaw the 2019 prosecution of James P. Reardon after the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown was tagged in a threatening social media post.
Herdman began serving in his current capacity Aug. 21, 2017, as an appointee of President Donald Trump. In May, Trump nominated him to become U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. He was expected to remain in Cleveland until the U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment.
“Justin is a consummate and principled public servant who has also served as an invaluable member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Council,” outgoing Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement. “His steadfast commitment to building safer communities and bringing justice to the citizens of Northern Ohio and our nation was exceptional. Under his leadership, his office forged partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat addiction and violence in his community.”
Herdman prioritized prevention of disparate discipline in public schooling, enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act and combating sexual harassment in housing, according to a news release. Other priorities for Herdman included prosecuting fraud and public corruption, national security and averting terrorism, combating opioid and narcotics overdoses, reducing violent crime and prosecuting domestic violence offenders.
Herdman continues to serve as a judge advocate in the United States Air Force Reserve and is a former intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Ohio University in Athens, has a master’s in philosophy from the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland, and received his law degree from Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass.