The U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Ohio urged the public to report suspected schemes related to COVID-19, according to a news release.
“The Department of Justice is absolutely committed to bringing to justice those who would seek to take advantage of our friends, family, and neighbors during this challenging time – but we need the public’s help,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman stated in the release. “The mission of law enforcement never stops, and if you’re a criminal seeking to capitalize on public misconceptions or fear, then you should know that we will find you and prosecute you.”
People who suspect schemes may call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or e-mail disaster@leo.gov.
Herdman’s action was done in coordination with the Department of Justice. Attorney General William Barr directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud schemes, according to the release.
The news release listed the following examples of the types of such schemes:
• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud
• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share COVID-19 related information to gain and lock access to devices until your payment is received
• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or nonexistent charitable organizations
• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Alex Abreu, assistant U.S. attorney, is the Northern District of Ohio COVID-19 fraud coordinator.
The NCDF uses a centralized system that can be accessed by U.S. attorneys across the country to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes, the release stated. The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 federal law enforcement agencies, state attorneys general and local authorities.