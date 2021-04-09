The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will host its 2021 What You Do Matters virtual event at noon May 11.
The event will feature an interview with museum director and former Shaker Heights resident Sara J. Bloomfield and The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, where the two will discuss rising anti-Semitism and how the memorial museum has continued its Holocaust education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event supports the museum’s $1 billion campaign, Never Again: What You Do Matters, intended to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive in today’s world.
The museum encourages all Ohioans who support the museum to tune in to the virtual event.
“We hope the museum’s supporters in Ohio will seize this opportunity to join our virtual event to show their unwavering support for the museum’s important mission,” said Rina Frankel, a Shaker Heights resident, Holocaust survivor and event chair along with her family. “The Museum is and will continue to be the depository of our memories, and of those millions who perished, and whose voices were stifled. The Museum will keep their memories alive as well. With the rise of antisemitism that we are witnessing now, the lessons of the Holocaust are more important than ever before. It is my fervent hope, that people of all backgrounds or religions will join us in this sacred mission of supporting the Holocaust Museum.”
The event is free to attend, but each household is suggested to donate $72. To register, visit bit.ly/3fRmfaa.