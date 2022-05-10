The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual “What You Do Matters” luncheon will return to Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights May 19 with a hybrid program for attendees to join in person or online.
The Cleveland-focused event had to pivot quickly in 2020 to a virtual setting, but the museum found that this allowed them to incorporate all of Ohio and decided to keep the virtual option as the event returns in person.
“We can livestream so that people in Cincinnati are able to be a part of the event, but do it in person as well for people in Cleveland that feel comfortable coming in person,” Sally Arnold, the major gift officer in the Midwest region of the Museum, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “So it’s been a nice pivot and works really well to incorporate everyone in the state.”
In the past, the event has brought together 500 people at Landerhaven or an estimated 600 to 700 when virtual. This year’s hybrid event is anticipated to welcome close to 400 in person and a couple hundred virtually.
In-person attendees are requested to be vaccinated and masks will be optional.
“We are conscientious of the fact that there will be about 40 to 50 Holocaust survivors in the room,” Arnold said. “We want to be conscientious of their health, so we feel very comfortable with this number.”
The keynote speaker for the event is David Frey, a professor of history at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and museum Director Sara Bloomfield, a former Shaker Heights resident, as they discuss the Ritchie Boys, a little-known special World War II military intelligence unit that included many Jewish refugees from Nazism and was instrumental in the Allied victory.
The Ritchie Boys were recently awarded the museum’s highest honor, the Elie Wiesel Award, at its national tribute dinner in Washington D.C.
“Of course, we will also be highlighting the work that the museum does,” Arnold said. “We would be remiss not to discuss the work that the museum does in and with Ukraine, and some of that actually is relevant to what Dr. Frey and Sara Bloomfield will be discussing in their keynote address.”
She said that “much of what was used to defeat the Nazis in World War II is some of the same tactics that we are currently using in Ukraine today.”
The event is chaired by the Wuliger family of Cleveland, which has been involved with the museum since its founding, and has provided support over the years.
“Not only to have their support consistently over the years, but also just the Cleveland community support over the years speaks so highly of the community,” Arnold said. “And we feel so fortunate to have that support and dedication from the Wuligers and people like the Wuligers in Cleveland and the state of Ohio.”