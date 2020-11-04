The United States issued its first passport with Israel listed as the place of birth to a U.S. citizen born in Jerusalem – in fact, to a former Clevelander who was at the center of a case litigated twice at the U.S. Supreme Court that sought to allow U.S. citizens born in Jerusalem to list Israel as their place of birth on their American passport.
Menachem Zivotofsky, now 18, was the first to get such a passport, handed to him by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at a brief ceremony Oct. 30 at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
“I am honored to receive this passport as a representative of the many American citizens who were born in Israel, who can now have their official government documents reflect the fact that they were born in Israel,” said Zivotofsky, whose parents first applied 18 years ago to have his U.S. passport reflect that, as someone born in Jerusalem, his U.S. passport should show that he was born in Israel.
Zivotofsky was born in 2002 in Shaare Zedek Medical Center in western Jerusalem and his parents wanted his U.S. passport to say he was born in Israel, an option Congress allowed when it passed a law directing the State Department to record the birthplace of Jerusalem-born Americans as Israel, if so requested.
Despite the request of his parents, Naomi and Ari Zivotofsky, Menachem’s passport and consular birth certificate listed Jerusalem, not Israel, as his birthplace. So the Zivotofskys filed a lawsuit in 2003 to force the State Department to follow the law.
The State Department’s passport procedures stem from the Bush and later the Obama administration policy that no country has sovereignty over Jerusalem, whose status must be negotiated by the Israelis and Palestinians.
The Zivotofskys are proud their child was born in Israel and wanted it recognized on his American passport, Ari Zivotofsky, a senior lecturer in the interdisciplinary science program at Bar-Ilan University, told the Cleveland Jewish News in 2011. He received a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
The Zivotofskys have two older children who were born in Cleveland and Maryland, respectively. The family made aliyah in 2000.
The case placed the Zivotofskys at the center of a dispute between Congress and the president over who has the power to determine foreign policy and recognize a sovereign nation.
Congress passed a 2002 law just a few weeks before Menachem’s birth, which was a foreign relations appropriations bill that included a section giving Jerusalem-born Americans the choice to have their passports say they were born in Israel. When then-President George W. Bush signed the bill into law, he issued a signing statement that he would not abide by the Jerusalem provision because it “impermissibly interferes with the president’s constitutional authority to conduct the nation’s foreign affairs and to supervise the unitary executive branch.”
Zivotofsky’s appeals led to two Supreme Court decisions, both named for the plaintiff and the secretaries of state at the time: Zivotofsky v. Clinton in 2011, which determined that lower courts could hear the case, and Zivotofsky v. Kerry in 2015, which upheld the State Department’s denial of Zivotofsky’s request and determined that the executive branch was paramount in determining foreign policy.
That ruling remained the law of the land, but the Trump administration last week reversed the Jerusalem policy.
The ceremony came the day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced American citizens born in Jerusalem are now allowed to list Israel as their place of birth on their American passport.
“Consistent with President Trump’s Jerusalem Proclamation of December 6, 2017, and the historic opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018, today I am announcing updates to the Department’s guidance on passports and other consular documents issued to U.S. citizens,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“U.S. citizens born in Jerusalem who do not specify their place of birth on applications for consular services as ‘Israel’ will continue to be issued documents that indicate their place of birth as ‘Jerusalem,’” Pompeo said.
For American citizens born outside the United States, U.S. passports usually list countries, not cities, under place of birth. Therefore, there is no third option to list “Jerusalem, Israel” as one’s place of birth. U.S. passports for citizens born in America include the state or territory of birth.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Zivotofsky v. Kerry that the executive branch has the sole power to grant recognition to sovereign states, striking down a move by Congress to command the executive to change its position on Jerusalem. While at the time the ruling was a victory for the Obama administration, which had been upholding a policy recognizing no state as having sovereignty over Jerusalem, it now has allowed the Trump administration to change course on the issue.
“I want to thank my parents who started this process, long before I understood anything,” Zivotofsky said.
JNS.org, JTA and the CJN Archive contributed to this report.