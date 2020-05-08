The Va’ad HaRabbonim of Greater Cleveland is authorizing “yard minyanim” on a pilot basis, beginning on Lag b’Omer May 12. Only Mincha/Maariv has been authorized.
“After careful deliberation, and in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Ohio Department of Health, we grant permission to begin a pilot phase of limited “Yard Minyanim” the Va’ad stated on May 8. “This permission is contingent on the community’s adherence to the strict guidelines listed below, and on the continued successful containment of the COVID-19 virus in our city.
“We have enlisted the assistance of Chaveirim in designating “Block Captains,” who will determine the number of participants on their block, how many minyanim are needed on each block, and where each minyan will be held. They will create specific groups of no more than 10-12 people, to attend only the minyan designated to them.”
The “yard minyanim” pilot will be reassessed in two weeks.
The Va’ad said each minyan will have a volunteer responsible for enforcing the following guidelines:
• Minyanim will begin on Lag b’Omer
• Mincha\Maariv only. No Shacharis at this time
• Under no circumstances can a minyan take place indoors, nor should attendees use restrooms in the home
• All attendees must keep a minimum distance of 6 feet from other attendees and a greater distance is recommended where possible
• All attendees must wear masks, bring their own siddur and wear gloves when sharing surfaces such as door knobs, etc.
• No lingering or loitering before or after davening
• No children under bar mitzvah should attend
• No one may attend a minyan other than the one designated to him
• Anyone not feeling well may not attend, even with the slightest cough or fever
The Va’ad said those with health concerns and those at least 65 years of age should seek a physician’s opinion before attending. Anyone with any other questions to reach out to their rabbi.