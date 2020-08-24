There has been a "small outbreak of cases of COVID-19" in the Greater Cleveland Orthodox community, according to an Aug. 23 notice from the Va'ad HaRabbonim of Greater Cleveland.
"As such, we urge those who have tested positive or have exhibited symptoms of the virus, to notify all those who they may have unwittingly exposed," the notice reads. "Those who were exposed, including school-age children of those who test positive, must then follow CDC guidelines and quarantine immediately.
"If you are unsure how to define exposure, please speak to your physician," the notice reads.
"We are also concerned, regarding children of parents who were exposed to someone positive, though the parent themselves may not have yet tested positive," the notice states. " It urges those in that situation to consult their family doctor "and your children's school before returning to school.
"This is a very serious matter, and we ask that everyone be vigilant in these measures," the notice closes. "May Hashem watch over us."
Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, said he was unaware of any clusters that developed over the weekend.
“I went to the cluster team and they’re like we haven’t seen any information like that yet,” Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 24. “That letter to me sounds like those could be random cases that may or may not be connected.”
Brennan said the county needs to determine whether the people were exposed because of a common setting, such as a school athletic practice..
“Without it actually (being) a call from the school that says, ‘Hey we’ve got this situation, we know we have this many cases, and they’ve been lab confirmed,’" he said, "it’s really putting the cart before the horse for us to really identify anything unless we have those things in place.”