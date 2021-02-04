Ohio will soon be receiving more vaccines from the two manufacturers, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Feb. 4.
Each week, the state has received 73,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Later this month, the company plans to increase its federal shipments by 40%.
DeWine said he expects Ohio will see an increase in the amount of Pfizer vaccines with the number of doses doubling by the end of March.
DeWine said Moderna will also be sending more vaccines to the state. Two weeks ago, the state receives 73,200 doses and it is expected to go up to 105,600 next week.
Next week, Ohioans 65 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. DeWine said the state will go into a holding pattern for a number of weeks and no more groups will be added due to the number of residents in the existing categories already waiting for their vaccine.
DeWine said the state is continuing to see hospitalization numbers dropping with 2,252 people currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. On Feb. 11, the data will be revisited and if numbers stay under 2,500 for seven straight days, DeWine said the state may be able to remove the curfew.
Ohio has paid out nearly $100 million to more than 110,000 Ohioans who are receiving traditional unemployment.
This represents some extended weeks of benefits plus an additional $300 a week, which was included with the new federal aid, DeWine said. Starting Feb. 7, more than 155,000 Ohioans will also start seeing benefits from this federal aid package.
This package will apply to people who recently lost a job as a result of the pandemic and Ohioans who continue to be impacted by the pandemic.
DeWine said everyone will have the ability to claim all the weeks and supplements available under the law and receive the benefits they are owed by the last week of February.
The governor also announced a new public-private partnership team made up of experts from Ohio’s top banking and insurance companies to help solve issues within the state’s unemployment system.
“These experts will provide recommendations and solutions to improve the unemployment call center, claims process, and fraud detection efforts in the state unemployment system,” he said. “They’ll examine short-term and long-term improvements.”
The goal of the partnership is to solve the issues quickly while keeping an eye on the long-term best processes moving forward.
Ohio has had 910,847 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,509 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 4.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,120 from Feb. 3.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,213,673. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 6.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 7%, according to data from Feb. 2.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 79 from Feb. 3. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 47,110 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,800 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 237, with 34 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,252 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 569 are in the ICU, and 395 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 806,397 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 90,243 of the cases, 5,520 hospitalizations and 1,216 deaths.
A total of 935,383 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 4. A total 238,732 Ohioans have completed their vaccinations.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.