ValueHealth, LLC, in Leawood, KS, and University Hospitals Health System in Cleveland have partnered to create a network of ambulatory surgical centers.
These multi-specialty facilities may include clinical services such as otolaryngology, pain management, urology, general surgery and cardiac care. The new entity formed by the joint venture will augment UH’s continuity of care in communities with limited surgical services.
ValueHealth will use its expertise developing demand matching surgical networks.
“We are pleased to join with UH in expanding value-based care options for the Northeast Ohio community,” John Palumbo, executive chairman of ValueHealth, said in a news release. “UH is well known for providing the highest quality, advanced care while continuously innovating care models for the benefit of patients and payors. Joining UH’s unequaled standards with more than two decades of ValueHealth’s pioneering spirit in the ambulatory care space will significantly move the needle in UH’s value-based care transformation journey.”
According to the release, more than 30 health systems are already integrated into ValueHealth’s digital surgical network, which is described as payor-led, tech-enabled and data-driven.
“Health care consumers are insisting on greater value and UH is committed to delivering,” Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, president of University Hospitals, said in the release. “UH has been on a journey over the past several years to reduce variation in care while enhancing the service experience, improving quality and reducing cost. We have demonstrated success with national bundled payment and travel surgery programs built around centers of excellence in areas such as joint replacement and bariatric surgery.”
Megerian said UH achieved the highest value performance in Ohio with the lowest total annual cost of care for Medicare beneficiaries under an accountable care organization in 2019.
“ValueHealth’s established relationships with employer consultants and national payers will augment UH’s ability to design win-win bundled payment contracts, bringing our world-renowned surgical expertise to more consumers in a value-focused model,” Megerian said in the release.
ValueHealth President Don Bisbee said in the release UH and ValueHealth share a vision for value-based care.
“Industry estimates project that approximately 50 percent of joint replacement surgeries will be performed in highly specialized outpatient surgery centers by 2025,” Bisbee said in the release. “By working together, we’re equipping employers and insurance companies with ways to increase the availability of high-quality, cost-effective health care for their employees and member patients, providing predictable and affordable rates.”