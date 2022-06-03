Values-in-Action Foundation will host its 27th annual Values Matter Awards Dinner on June 9 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
At the event, which will offer virtual and in-person attendance options, five community leaders will be presented with awards.
GOJO Industries, represented by Executive Chairman Marcella Kanfer Rolnick and CEO Carey Jaros, will receive the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award. Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, will receive the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award. Dr. Drew Weissman, who discovered mRNA, the scientific breakthrough that led to the creation of COVID-19 vaccines, will receive the Rescuer of Humanity Award. Amb. Edward Crawford will receive the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics & Community. Christine Fowler-Mack, superintendent of the Akron Public Schools, will receive the Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award.
Values-in-Action Foundation President and CEO Stuart Muszynski told the Cleveland Jewish News this year’s honorees are “specifically special,” as they are all leaders that have “pushed through obstacles for the greater good of humanity despite great push back.”
Muszynski gave the example of Purell products, created by GOJO Industries, which were difficult to get into the hands of everyday consumers in the early years of its launch. Now, 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic, “what would we have done without (Purell),” Muszynski said. In the same vein, Weissman’s work in mRNA originally got him “shunned” in the medical community, Muszynski said.
“He pushed through, believed in it and his mission to bring this research to fruition for humanity, and he did it,” he said. “All of a sudden, the pandemic validated his research and we were able to move in an unheard-of way to create vaccines.”
For Chrostowski, Muszynski said that passion for giving formerly incarcerated individuals a second chance aligns with the Kindland initiative – “helping so many people and putting Cleveland on the map as a community of second chances.”
Crawford’s story starts with his family’s immigration to the United States from Ireland, landing it in Cleveland, Muszynski said.
“He grew up in Cleveland Heights and started from scratch in his career, lifting his employees up and enabling people to achieve wealth,” he said, adding Crawford recently gave Kent State University its largest single gift in history, leading to the creation of the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship. The university did not disclose the gift amount.
As for Fowler-Mack, her work in the Akron Public Schools “pushing through obstacles including poverty, apathy and unwillingness to learn” allows good to occur in her community, Muszynski said.
“She does it all with grace,” he said.
The collective dedication to making the world a better place aligns with the foundation’s Kindland Initiative, an effort to make Northeast Ohio the kindest place in the nation by participating in acts of kindness, according to Muszynski.
“It is heart-warming, against the backdrop of the most recent school shooting on May 24 in Texas, that we each need to be part of the solution,” he said. “There are big problems in our country with anger and toxicity boiling over, paired with mental illness and disaffected people – that can be explosive in all corners. That is the theme of our dinner, that one person can make a difference. And each one of us is that one person.”
Also to be announced at the event is Values-in-Action Foundation’s Summer of Kindness initiative, a community-wide board game-like challenge. Each board will have 20 individual kindness squares, and each act of kindness self-submitted gets participants’ names thrown into an end-of-summer raffle. Prizes include sports and entertainment tickets, resort travel and gift cards.
“Just come prepared to be inspired,” Muszynski said. “If you persist and believe you are on the right path, ultimately, the world will come around to kindness.”