Values-in-Action Foundation held its annual Values Matter event at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights on June 9 with four local individuals and two local organizations honored for contributions and dedications to their communities and humans around the world.
Honored at the event were Dr. Drew Weissman, recipient of the Rescuer of Humanity Award; Christine Fowler Mack, recipient of the Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award; Brandon Chrostowski, recipient of the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award; Amb. Edward Crawford, recipient of the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics and Community; students from St. Mark Catholic School, recipients of the Eric Scott Russell Student Kindness Award; and GOJO Industries, Inc., recipient of the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award.
Alan Ross, chairman of the board of directors of Values-in-Action Foundation, started the program with opening remarks.
“It’s great to see so many people come out,” Ross said. “We can finally get back out again.”
Weissman’s discovery of applied mRNA, which led to the COVID-19 vaccines, earned him the honor of the Rescuer of Humanity Award.
“Although the pandemic is still upon us, the world is safer and healthier because of your efforts,” Dr. Lee Ponsky, former recipient of the Rescuer of Humanity Award, said in his presentation remarks to Weissman. “Your contribution to science, medicine and the community collaboration is immeasurable.”
In his acceptance speech, Weissman pointed out that he is “always uncomfortable” in situations in which he receives awards.
“It’s not that I’m afraid to talk in front of people,” Weissman said. “I’m happy to present science to thousands of scientists, but when I’m recognized for an award, I look at it as ‘I’m not really the person who deserves this.’”
He gave a nod to the thousands of researchers before him who made his work possible and further acknowledged the thousands of researchers who worked alongside him to make the vaccine possible.
“In the future, there (are) going to be thousands and thousands of more researchers who take what we develop and make it better, expand what it can be used for and treat many more diseases,” Weissman stated. “To me, those are the people that really deserve the recognition.”
Weissman pointed out that his breakthrough took 25 years of work to develop.
“That was part brain, part heart and part hands,” he said.
Weissman said that his primary goal is equity and that the reason new variants present themselves every three months is because large parts of the world do not yet have access to a vaccine.
“Twenty-five percent of Africa is vaccinated,” Weissman said. “In that kind of situation, you produce new variants and those new variants spread throughout the world.”
He detailed how he first began his project to enable these areas to produce their own vaccines by building a manufacturing plant in Thailand.
“Then we made a vaccine just for Southeast Asia that’s been developed and is now starting to be given to patients in Southeast Asia,” Weissman said. “We’ve built a production plant in South Africa that’s making vaccine(s). We’re building plants in Rwanda, Kazakhstan and Brazil.”
These plants will allow these countries to make vaccines for their local regions and populations, he said.
“Then when COVID is over, and hopefully that will be within the next few years, they can now start making vaccines that they need,” Weissman said. “For Thailand, that’s dengue. For Africa, it’s malaria.”
Weissman pointed out that pharmaceutical companies have little interest in these types of vaccines because of the lack of money brought in by them.
“By giving these local communities, governments, regions access to the technology and the production, they are now able to make vaccines for their people in their region,” he said.
Doing this is critical because giving them access to new technology makes it so that the entire world can produce vaccines, not just the wealthy countries, Weissman said.
“I have to thank the Values in Action organization for recognizing all of the researchers involved in making the RNA vaccines,” he said.
Fowler Mack was awarded the Close-Caputo Educator of Humanity Award for her collaboration with Values-in-Action and Kindland, through which she pioneered a movement called “BE KIND 330.” The movement encourages performing and reporting acts of kindness throughout the Akron community.
In her acceptance speech, Fowler Mack emphasized the importance of kindness and service and such acts should be genuine, not for any sort of recognition but because it’s the right thing to do.
“It is such an honor to represent the Akron Public Schools this evening as the recipient of the Educator of Humanity Award,” Fowler Mack said. “In keeping with the theme of this evening, it is clear, by the categories of those recognized for their devotion to education, community service and kindness, that values do matter.”
Chrostowski received the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award for his efforts to give second chances to formerly incarcerated individuals.
He founded EDWIN’s Leadership and Restaurant Institute, which hires a group of former incarcerees each year and places them in restaurants throughout the region. The program teaches culinary, life, leadership and management skills.
“I never set out to do this to be recognized or to be famous,” Chrostowski said. “I just wanted to do something great that I believed in.”
Crawford was awarded the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics and Community for his work as an entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist. His son, Matt, presented him the award.
“When I was growing up in the 1970s, most of my friends had superheroes,” Matt said in his introduction speech. “I lived in the same house as my superhero. He was then and he has been for decades since: my father.”
Crawford attributed his success in creating jobs and helping those in need to the support he received from family, friends and colleagues, some of whom he said were present at the event.
“It’s about dreaming and living up the dreams,” Crawford said. “When I look out in this room, I think of all the energy and all the people out here that helped create what we would call the accomplishments so far to date and I’m very, very proud and this is my way of expressing to everyone: you’re the best.”
Alex McNamara, student at St. Mark’s Catholic School, represented the student body by giving the acceptance speech for the Eric Scott Russell Student Kindness Award.
The award was presented to the school for its Blue Roar Project, a response to the death of a police officer whose life was lost in the line of duty. The students purchased shirts with the officer’s badge number and donated gift bags to first responders. They also held a prayer service for the officer’s family and invited first responders.
“This event was a great way to show not only our support for the brave men and women who serve our community, but to honor their families and the sacrifices that they have to make,” Alex said.
GOJO Industries, Inc. received the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award for its efforts to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic through its production of Purell hand sanitizer. Marcella Kanfer Rolnik, executive chairman, and Carey Jaros, CEO, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.
“We are so honored and inspired by all of you,” Kanfer Rolnik said.
Jaros recalled the company’s perseverance through the onset of COVID-19.
“Going through the pandemic together was like nothing we could have imagined and yet, every single day, our team, all 2,500 of our team members woke up and went to work to save lives and make life better through wellbeing solutions,” she said.
The program concluded with closing statements from Stuart Muszynski, president and CEO of the Values-in-Action Foundation.
“We ask all of you: let’s will kindness,” he said. “We’ve seen how the variants have spread. Let’s have kindness spread like that virus, a positive virus for humanity.”