Values-in-Action Foundation hosted its virtual Celebration of Goodness event Oct. 7, in honor of six organizations and individuals recognized as those who have contributed to making Northeast Ohio a better place.
Cleveland Clinic, The Cleveland Orchestra and India Pierce Lee of the Cleveland Foundation received the Sam Miller Goodness Award. Cleveland Clinic was represented by its CEO and president, Dr. Tom Mihaljevic. The Cleveland Orchestra was represented by its CEO and President Andre Gremillet; board president Richard Smucker; and music director Franz Welser-Möst. Marcia L. Fudge, secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, received the Arnold R. Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership.
Stuart Muszynski, co-founder, president and CEO of Values-in-Action Foundation, detailed the impact both Miller and Pinkey had on the organizations and their programs, referencing as to why the awards were named after them.
“Both Sam and Arnold wanted to create a community of goodness, although no one could fill their shoes, we are so proud to continue in their footsteps,” he said during the event, playing video compilations of video interviews with community stakeholders and professionals recounting their relationships and experiences with Miller and Pinkney. Miller died in 2019 and Pinkney in 2014.
Each honoree also had a documentary-style video serve as an introduction before receiving their award.
Mihaljevic’s video touched on Cleveland Clinic’s mission to deliver quality health care to its patients, all while delivering life-saving care on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Northeast Ohio.
“Goodness is what shines forth in the actions of our caregivers,” he said. “They are the kindest souls in the noblest of professions. Throughout the pandemic, our teams have given their all with compassion and selflessness. It is why the Cleveland Clinic is a beacon of hope for those in need.”
Lee’s video focused on her efforts to make Cleveland better, noting her work covers all ages, genders, races and socio-economic classes.
“As we have witnessed over the past year and a half, we have collectively beckoned the call to do what we need to be of service to our communities, families and friends,” she said. “This year has shown us the human spirit, the very core of our being, has become essential to show love, kindness, compassion and empathy. I was blessed that my parents believed in doing for and giving back to others, and I thank them for instilling these qualities in our family as part of their legacy.”
In honor of The Cleveland Orchestra, its video introduction touched on the aspects of collaboration, harmony, community pride and worldwide recognition. Led by Welser-Möst, Gremillet and Smucker, the video recognized the orchestra’s community commitment and how the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter its mission.
“The Cleveland Orchestra, like (Sam Miller), has touched many lives throughout the state and the world with the power of music,” Smucker said. “The past 18 months has forced all of us to reassess what is valuable in our lives. And the value of The Cleveland Orchestra has never been clearer.”
Gremillet, who gave comments on behalf of himself and Welser-Möst, gave a shout-out to the staff and musicians that make The Cleveland Orchestra possible.
“Their work is first and foremost the reason why we are worthy of this honor,” he said. “...Thank you for recognizing all the kindness and goodness that is taking place in our city.”
Fudge’s video explored her history in public service both in Cleveland and nationwide, and how it is rooted in passion, compassion, kindness, faith, fairness, empathy, service to others and leadership.
“Today, I stand on Arnold Pinkney’s shoulders,” she said. “I am humbled to receive this award and honor his legacy of civic leadership and public service.”
The event also served to highlight Values-in-Action’s Kindland initiative as part of its national “Just Be Kind” campaign, and featured video updates from local partner organizations on what they’ve been doing to promote kindness in Northeast Ohio.
Values-in-Action is a Cleveland-based nonprofit organization that works to empower students and adults to build communities of kindness, caring and respect through programs that teach, promote and provide skills and tools to enable individuals to make positive, values-based decisions every day.