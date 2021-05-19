The 26th annual Values-in-Action Foundation “Values Matter” event on May 5 recognized community members and students who are role models during a hybrid ceremony. Honorees and their guests were invited to a private event at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights that was part of an online program

This year’s honorees included:

• David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, who will receive the Gordon E. Heffern Award for Values, Ethics & Community

• Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company, who will receive the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award

• Rob Ruhlman and family, of Preformed Line Products, who will be presented with the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award

• Peter Georgescu, chairman emeritus, Young & Rubicam, who will be given the Rescuer of Humanity Award

• Leon Bibb, broadcaster and television station WKYC reporter and commentator, who will receive the Alan R. Schonberg Community Rescuer Award

• Chuck Kyle, head football coach at St. Ignatius High School, who will receive the Close Caputo Educator of Humanity Award

• Hathaway Brown Students Kalia Morris and Rhea Mahajan will also receive the Eric Scott Russell Student Kindness Award

