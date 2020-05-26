Van Aken District in Shaker Heights is welcoming new tenants to its Market Hall.
According to spokesperson Megan O’Donnell of RMS Investment Corp., four restaurants will set up shop at lunchroom-style space.
Peter Reuter, chef of Scorpacciata Pasta Co., is preparing to open Scorpacciata Pizza in June 2020. The pasta stall has been selling pizza on the weekends for the past few weeks.
Carmen Papponetti, chef/owner of the Cabin of Willowick will open his sushi and yakatori concept, DOMO, this summer.
Anthony Zappolla, owner of Lox, Stock, and Brisket, which opened in University Heights in April 2018, will move to a smaller space in Market Hall, with an anticipated opening of Aug. 1.
Zapolla’s other concept, Rice Shop, will use the University Heights space.
Paul Passerlli, owner of Old Brooklyn Cheese, will open an east side location.
“We’re really excited about all of the additions to the Van Aken District,” O’Donnell said. “It supports our vision and mission for this downtown Shaker Heights – that we offer the best of what Cleveland has to our community in fun and unique ways.”
Van Aken District’s Market Hall is at 3441 Tuttle Road.