The Van Aken District in Shaker Heights has the following activities and events planned:
• Shop Small Saturday on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
With over 20 local merchants participating in this celebration, this event will showcase creations for holiday shopping lists like home decor, baked goods, hair accessories, self-care workbooks, clothing, beauty products, tea, handmade jewelry and more. The first 250 people to show up will enjoy a free shop local tote bag.
• From 5- to 9 p.m. Dec. 4, Van Aken District will hold its annual Chill and Toast. There will hot chocolate, ice sculptures, decorating cookies and dancing to live music.
• On Dec.11 and Dec.18, North Union Holiday Markets will feature artists, farmers, local food and gifts, and holiday shopping inside of the Market Hall.
For more information about these events or the Van Aken District, contact Silvia Iorio at siorio@thevanakendistrict.com or 216-491-8800, ext. 3