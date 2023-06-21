A group of U.S. senators are combining efforts to update legislation and introduce an act that would require federal regulators to claw back up to three years of compensation received by big bank executives, board members, controlling shareholders and other key decision makers in the event of a failure or resolution.
Called the Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act, involved senators include J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Katie Britt, R-Ala., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Mark Warner, D-Va., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Tina Smith, D-Minn,, Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., all members of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, and Urban Affairs Committee, along with senators Mike Braun, R-Ind., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
According to a news release, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has limited ability to claw back executive compensation in the event of a bank failure. The bipartisan act would give federal bank regulators the tools they need to hold executives responsible for the costs that those failures put on the rest of the banking system and economy.
“The executives responsible for running their banks into the ground are sitting on millions of dollars in compensation and bonuses,” Vance said in the release. “Meanwhile, the American people are bearing the financial burden for their excessive risk taking and gross mismanagement. This legislation would right that wrong and ensure that failed bank executives are held accountable for the collapse of their institutions – not the American taxpayer.”
Specifically, the legislation would:
• Require the FDIC to claw back from large bank executives all or part of the compensation they received over the three-year period preceding their bank’s failure or FDIC resolution;
• Apply to directors, officers, controlling shareholders, and other high-level persons involved in decision-making of banks with $10 billion or more in assets who caused more than a minimal financial loss to, or had a significant adverse effect on, the bank;
• Direct funds clawed back from executives into the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund;
• Extend claw back authorities established by Section 204(a)(3) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to apply to any bank entered into FDIC receivership, not solely those resolved under the FDIC’s Orderly Liquidation Authority.
• “Nearly three months after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a bipartisan group of Senators is demonstrating a serious commitment to pass legislation requiring financial regulators to claw back pay from executives when they implode their bank,” Warren said in the release. “Congress must answer the President’s call for stronger laws to hold failed bank executives accountable, and I’m determined to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee to deliver change.”
To see the full legislation, visit bit.ly/46hqaob.