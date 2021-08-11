Dr. Bruce T. Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, will become the director of the ODH effective Aug. 16, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a news release Aug. 11.
Vanderhoff will take over the role from Stephanie McCloud, who is returning to lead the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as administrator.
Following the resignation of Dr. Amy Acton from DeWine’s administration, Vanderhoff was appointed as chief medical officer and McCloud was appointed as director of ODH in November 2020.
“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months,” DeWine said in the release. “I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Both positions require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.