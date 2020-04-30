The Beachwood School District will have a vehicle parade through the city to celebrate graduating seniors on May 7.
People are encouraged to cheer if they live along the route or they can drive to one of the school buildings or Beachwood Place parking lot and honk their horns, flash their lights and wav from inside their cars in support of the class of 2020.
The parade begins in the Beachwood pool parking lot at 6:45 p.m.
Here is the parade route:
- Organize in the Beachwood pool parking lot
- Drive past Fairmount Building (not through the parking lot)
- Drive into Bryden Parking lot
- Drive into Hilltop Parking lot
- Drive into the Beachwood Place Mall parking lot near Nordstrom
- Drive into middle school parking lot
- Drive through the high school parking lot
- Exit onto Fairmount Boulevard