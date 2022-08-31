Cleveland Clinic’s VeloSano fundraising initiative will host its annual Bike to Cure on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. This year’s event will raise money for brain cancer treatment efforts, which are being studied and tested at the Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute.
Dr. Daniel Silver, research assistant professor at the Lerner Research Institute, and Dr. Christopher Hine, assistant staff at the Lerner Research Institute, are researching a potential treatment method that involves adding a metabolite, known as hydrogen sulfide (H2S), back into the brains of patients diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
“I work in a laboratory that specializes in brain cancer called glioblastoma,” Silver told the Cleveland Jewish News. “VeloSano has been a very consistent element in our life and in our research.”
He detailed how their research led them to finding that hydrogen sulfide is produced by every cell in the body, including brain cells. In the brain, it helps protect from disease.
“People that are the most long-lived people on earth have lots of hydrogen sulfide in lots of different tissues,” Silver said. “When patients get glioblastoma, they lose hydrogen sulfide–this metabolite–from their brain and by losing it, the disease is allowed to flourish and can get very aggressive.”
In previous research, it was found that a drug called propylthiouracil had elongated the lives of patients by three times in comparison to the control group, he recalled. Because no one could explain why it worked, however, the treatment strategy was “lost to time” while other medications became available and their effectiveness could be explained.
Revisiting this research a couple of decades later, Hine took an interest in aging and disease-free longevity, Silver said. Hine conducted a project where he manipulated thyroid production and found that when animals were treated with PTU, not only did they live longer but the amount of hydrogen sulfide they produced was greater.
“What we’re trying to do is add back this tumor-suppressive metabolite by manipulating thyroid function,” Silver said. “But, we’re not going to use PTU anymore because PTU is kind of a dirty drug.”
Now, Silver and Hine are testing a new, similar drug called methimazole, Silver said.
The funds raised through VeloSano’s Bike to Cure will benefit the new research.
“We’re going to use that drug and we’re going to inhibit the thyroid in laboratory mice that we’ve given glioblastoma, in the hopes that that lengthens their survival with this disease,” Silver said. “So that’s what VeloSano is supporting us to do right now.”
Silver participates in the fundraiser as a volunteer. His job is “SAG” (support and gear). He drives around during the races, ready to assist bike riders if they face difficulties.
“If they have a flat tire or God-forbid they were to get hurt or dehydrated, the SAG vehicles drive the course all day–we have a 13 hour day–and we are there when bicycle riders need assistance,” he explained.
He mentioned his volunteer position is the most fun because he is comfortable in a car if it rains and has air conditioning if it is hot outside.
There are many different ways for the public to get involved in the race, such as riding, donating and volunteering, Silver said.
“I think that maybe the most direct way is that people can ride in the ride,” he said. “There (are) a bunch of different distances that they can ride.”
The distances are 6, 12, 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles, he informed.
Large corporate sponsors make the event possible, Silver noted, and allow all of the money raised to benefit the cause.
“What’s really cool about this is, because we have this incredible corporate sponsorship, every single dollar that is raised philanthropically comes straight back to the laboratories that are actively pursuing cancer research,” he said.