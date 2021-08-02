A mailer that raised concerns among Jewish residents in the eastern suburbs won’t run again, according to Vericast, which produced the ad.
The ad read “Come Visit Jerusalem Palestine” and featured a touring company with a bogus telephone number.
“Thank you for reaching out and bringing the ad to our attention,” Vericast, which produced the ad, wrote in a July 29 emailed statement through a public relations firm to the Cleveland Jewish News. “The ad will not be run again.”
The ad, which accompanied grocery store circulars, shows a map of Israel labeled Palestine and a photograph of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
It lists Acherman Tours, LLC., and has a photo of a man in front of what appears to be the Palestinian flag with the caption, “Contact Mo Dayem for more information.”
The man pictured appears to be Mohammad Dayem, whose profile on LinkedIn lists his current employer as the state of Ohio Department of Corrections in Lorain County.
A telephone number listed in the ad with the Los Angeles area code 213 did not appear to link to a human being.
The ad raised concerns on social media and James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 28, the ad was not legitimate.
“It was sent purposefully to inflame passions and bait Jews at a time when passions are already inflamed,” Pasch said. “The making and sending of this ad is reprehensible and whoever put the ad together would be better served by spending their time on advocacy and bringing Palestinians and Israelis together and not creating further division.”