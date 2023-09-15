Always at the center of happenings in Cleveland’s Jewish community, Violet Spevack made her way into people’s hearts with her presence at events that made it into her “Cavalcade” column for the Cleveland Jewish News for nearly 50 years.
She was born July 15, 1916, to Austro-Hungarian immigrants Bertha and Able Goldhammer in Denver. Living a long life, Spevack lived through two pandemics – the Spanish Flu that claimed her father when she was 5 and then COVID-19 – the Great Depression and World War II.
Despite the hardships and her family only having money to send her brother to college, her daughter, Bonnie Chisling, told the CJN, Spevack made a name for herself as one of the longest continuously published columnists in the country.
Although she referred to herself as a “low-tech lady in a high-tech world” in her July 24, 2009, column as she turned 93, her children said she was a woman ahead of her time, as she wrote more than 2,500 columns and hundreds of feature stories on her Smith Corona typewriter for the CJN.
“She was very interested in people’s stories,” her son, Jeffrey Spevack, told the CJN. “She liked to write about people and interesting things that they were doing all the time.”
Vi Spevack and her family relocated to Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood after her father died, moving into a generational home on Somerset Avenue to be near her mother’s family. Growing up in the Cleveland Jewish community, Spevack went to the Cleveland Jewish Center, a precursor to Park Synagogue, and spent her summers at Camp Wise.
It was at camp when she was 10 years old where she first began pursuing her love of writing, Chisling said. Developing this love further, she went on to write her “Raised Eyebrows” column as co-editor of the Glenville High School “Torch,” and creating “Green’s Pastures,” named after Rabbi Alan S. Green, at Temple Emanu El, where she taught religious school and wrote pulpit plays.
Her first Cavalcade column, then called Cleveland Cavalcade, appeared March 5, 1965 – six months after the creation of the CJN, and she continued to write the column every week until her retirement in January 2015 at 98. After her career launching under the CJN’s first editor Arthur Weyne at “$6 per column, maybe $5,” Spevack wrote in her final column, she had written for every editor the paper has had.
“It’s interesting to know that somebody with a background like hers and no formal education after high school could go on to be that kind of writer,” Chisling said.
Spevack had written about everyone from local dignitaries and national celebrities who came to town to regular people in the community. At her retirement celebration, Chisling said, “If we would have asked the audience to raise their hands if they had been written up in Violet’s column, you would have had 700 people raise their hands. She had written, not only about the big machers, but she wrote about the people in the community.”
Her other love was her husband, David Spevack, after they met on the way to a Hadassah convention in Toledo and sang together in the back of the car all the way there. As Dina Spevack told the story, her mother had an extra ticket to the dance later that night, and seeing David Spevack in the lobby, she descended the spiral stairway to ask him to the dance.
“They went to the dance together, and they danced all evening,” Dina Spevack told the CJN. “And the rest is history.”
The couple were married a year later on Sept. 29, 1940, and went on to become founding members of Temple Emanu El, lived in Cleveland, and then University Heights where they raised their three children who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School.
Before David Spevack died at 101 in 2013, their relationship could be summed up in a song he wrote for Vi, as Dina Spevack shared it goes: “It was in ‘39 I met my Violet / Little did we know what life would bring / We had a lovely household with three children / She taught us how to laugh and how to sing / This is my wife, my friend, the tumult never ends / She’s always on a project, two or three /I cook, I clean, I sow, no other way to go / Because she’s my number one activity.”
This tradition of writing and singing songs became a family activity in the Spevack household as Vi Spevack would direct “The Mighty SPEVACK Family Players” in performances she would write for every family event.
And she cared deeply about her family. As she became the matriarch, Vi Spevack would perform seders with the whole extended family in which she would start by going around the room, introducing each child and what they are doing, whether they were in the room or elsewhere, Chisling said.
Despite her time with her family, they had to learn to share her with the rest of the world given her popularity and stature in the community and beyond.
“We were jealous of the time she spent as children,” Chisling said. “I think we all were. She was always talking about somebody.”
Dina Spevack added, “I remember craving attention. I always wanted to be the center of attention, but my mother was always the center of attention.”
And they were often recognized as “Violet Spevack’s children,” whether in Cleveland or Israel. Vi Spevack was a world traveler and led many trips to Israel, where she was always sure to stop to meet a family with some connections to Cleveland.
She did not reach such heights without recognition as throughout her lifetime Spevack was inducted into the Cleveland Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame and Glenville Hall of Fame. She was honored by Israel Bonds, Jewish National Fund, Hadassah, and the CJN with an editorial internship named for her, the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern.
“I would say her life was dominated by the Cleveland Jewish community and her family,” Jeffrey Spevack said.
Spevack is survived by her sister Gertrude Winer; her children, Bonnie (Michael) Chisling, Dina Spevack and Jeffrey Spevack (Beverly Collier); grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Chisling, Brian (Pamela) Chisling, Anne Spevack (Christoph Neyer) and Sam Spevack; and great-grandchildren, Danielle, Melanie, Samantha, Max, Kayla and Arlo.
Contributions can be made to the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation (cjnfoundation.org), Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or a charity of your choice.