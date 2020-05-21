Victoria’s Secret, owned by Columbus-based L Brands, will close 250 stores, media outlets reported May 21.
The closure will impact about 22% of Victoria’s Secret stores.
L Brands will also close 50 Bath & Body Works locations – 3% of those stores – all due to sales declines.
L Brands reported net sales of $1.654 billion for the first 2020 quarter, compared to sales of $2.629 billion for the first quarter in 2019, according to a news release. Almost all of the company’s stores have been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
L Brands was to sell 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret to New York-based Sycamore Partners. However, in recent weeks the transaction was terminated after Sycamore Partners backed out, ostensibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of L Brands’ strategy moving forward, the company is establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses (collectively, Victoria’s Secret) to operate as a separate, standalone company, L Brands reported May 4.
Leslie H. Wexner retired as CEO and chairman of L Brands May 14.