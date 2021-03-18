Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish swore in Christopher Paul Viland as the Cuyahoga County sheriff on March 10. Viland was a member of Solon Police Department from 2011 to 2019, where he held roles including patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, patrol
lieutenant, detective lieutenant and chief of police. He most recently served as police inspector general for Cleveland’s department of public safety. “I look forward to serving the residents of Cuyahoga County as sheriff,” Viland said in a news release. “As Cuyahoga County sheriff, I am committed to keeping our residents and communities safe and am pleased to work with the jail administration and county administration as we continue to improve and maintain the progress that has been made in our county jail.”